Defense Minister, Syrian envoy talk ways to support Armenian community

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has discussed the possible ways of providing support to the Armenian community with Syrian ambassador to Yerevan Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim on Friday, July 20.

The ambassador briefed the minister about the military and economic situation in Syria.

He also thanked the Armenian side for the batch of humanitarian aid that the Defense Ministry sent to the war-torn country several days earlier.

Tonoyan expressed hope that normal life will resume throughout Syria as soon as possible and added that Armenia will continue to provide aid to the Syrian people.

Also, the two discussed issues concerning the Armenian community, as well as the ways for Yerevan to provide support to the Armenian community in Syria.

At the end of the meeting, Tonoyan and Haj Ibrahim weighed in on security issues of regional and international importance.