Jordan says hundreds of White Helmets arrived from Israel

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jordanian Foreign Minister Aymen Safadi informed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, July 22 that the hundreds of White Helmets personnel that fled southwest Syria had arrived safely in Jordan from Israel, Al-Masdar News said.

“Safadi, in particular, reported the arrival of ‘The White Helmets’ to Jordan, who will be sent to some western countries after a short stay,” a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry read on Sunday.

Some 800 members of the White Helmets were rescued by Israel on Saturday night after successful coordination between a number of parties, including the U.S. and Great Britain.

Furthermore, the top diplomats discussed a number of topics, including the repatriation of the Syrian refugees in Jordan and their continued cooperation along the border.

“Discussed situation #Syria with #Russia FM Lavrov. We’ll maintain strong coordination to find peaceful solution to crisis that’ll preserve integrity of Syria & Its people accept. Discussed situation #South & Russian ideas for repatriation of refugees. Effective cooperation,” Safadi tweeted on Sunday evening.