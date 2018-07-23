Jordan says hundreds of White Helmets arrived from Israel
July 23, 2018 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jordanian Foreign Minister Aymen Safadi informed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, July 22 that the hundreds of White Helmets personnel that fled southwest Syria had arrived safely in Jordan from Israel, Al-Masdar News said.
“Safadi, in particular, reported the arrival of ‘The White Helmets’ to Jordan, who will be sent to some western countries after a short stay,” a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry read on Sunday.
Some 800 members of the White Helmets were rescued by Israel on Saturday night after successful coordination between a number of parties, including the U.S. and Great Britain.
Furthermore, the top diplomats discussed a number of topics, including the repatriation of the Syrian refugees in Jordan and their continued cooperation along the border.
“Discussed situation #Syria with #Russia FM Lavrov. We’ll maintain strong coordination to find peaceful solution to crisis that’ll preserve integrity of Syria & Its people accept. Discussed situation #South & Russian ideas for repatriation of refugees. Effective cooperation,” Safadi tweeted on Sunday evening.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Latest news
Margarita Gasparyan reaches second round of Nanchang tennis tournament In the next round, Gasparyan will face the winner of the match between Zhang Shuai of China and Germany's Sabine Lisicki.
Large-scale military drills kick of in Russian military base in Armenia Tactical exercises involving more than 3,000 troops began at the Russian military base in Armenia, the Southern Military District says.
"Racism should not be accepted" - Mesut Ozil quits German national team In a series of statements posted on Twitter, the Arsenal star announced his retirement from international football.
Aussie-Armenian Natalie Aroyan playing Aida in Opera Australia Natalie Aroyan is a principal with Opera Australia and is playing the title role in "Aida" at the Sydney Opera House until August 31.