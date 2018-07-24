'Scores' of IS-related militants killed as Syrian troops liberate new areas

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces suffered a major setback in southwest Syria on Monday, July 23, resulting in the loss of several areas to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News says.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Monday by storming several towns in the the Yarmouk Basin of southwest Syria.

Following a series of intense clashes, the Syrian Arab Army managed to break through the Islamic State’s lines and liberate a large a dozen towns in the Yarmouk Basin.

According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the towns of Mahar, Rafid, Hiran Janoubi, Hiran Shamali, Rasm Hassan, Mudawarat, Mahyubiu, Rasem Zaerurat, Muallaqah, Ghadir Bustan, Abu Tynt, Abu Hashaw Mushidat, and Umm Luqas.

All of the liberated towns are located in the northwestern corridor of the Daraa Governorate’s Yarmouk Basin.

The military source added that Jaysh Khaled bin Walid suffered heavy losses during Monday's battle, with most of the terrorist group’s casualties coming as a result of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ powerful airstrikes.

Despite the large-scale gains by the Syrian Arab Army, the Yarmouk Basin region is still mostly under the control of the Islamic State terrorists.

In the coming days, the Syrian army should be able to shrink the Islamic State’s pocket in half, as they continue to advance through the terrorist group’s defenses.