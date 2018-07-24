Large Syrian cargo plane leaves Iran for military airbase

PanARMENIAN.Net - A large cargo plane belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has left the Iranian capital for Syria, Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorous Observer reported on Tuesday, July 24 morning, Al-Masdar News said.

According to Isik, the Syrian Air Force’s 585th Transport Squadron of the 29th Air Brigade Ilyushin IL-76T heavy lifter traveled from the Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran for either the T-4 Military Airbase or Damascus International Airport.

Isik added that the last time the Syrian Air Force made this flight to the T-4 Military Airport, they delivered the same equipment to the installation.

In the past, the Israeli Air Force has targeted the T-4 Military Airport because of the Iranian presence at this site in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

Most recently, the Israeli Air Force bombed the T-4 Airport in early July; this resulted in some material damage to the installation.