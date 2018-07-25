Three suicide explosions in Syria's Swaida 'leave scores killed, injured'
July 25, 2018 - 10:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A series of suicide attacks hit the southern Syrian province of Swaida this morning as battles intensify to expel the Islamic State from its last stronghold near the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a security source, elements from IS group have managed to sneak into the province and carry out three suicide explosions in three different neighborhoods.
The militants were confronted by the security forces and national defense forces, who engaged in firefights against the assailants, killing two of them.
A civilian was killed while attempting to stop one of the suicide bombers at al-Maslakh neighborhood.
The triple attack left several dead and wounded, and caused a material damage, especially at al-Souk district.
This comes as IS militants heavily attacked al-Matouna and Doma villages located in the eastern and northeastern countryside of the province.
