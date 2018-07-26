Henrikh Mkhitaryan says can’t wait to play with Borussia band at Arsenal
July 26, 2018 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan can’t wait to get the party started this season after getting the Borussia band back together at Arsenal, Mirror says.
New signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the third former Dortmund player to join the Gunners following the arrivals of Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.
And along with Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, another former employee of the Bundesliga side, there’s a nice little quartet.
Mkhitaryan admits he played his part in the player reunion by firing off encouraging text messages to his old mates when he found out they were wanted in north London.
He said: “It’s always nice to play with your old team-mates, with Aubameyang and Sokratis.
“We’re all looking forward to the new season and we’re going to do our best to help this team reach the top four of the Premier League.
“I am always in touch with my old team-mates, it doesn’t matter whether it is in Dortmund, Shakhtar, Manchester…
“I am in contact with them and it’s always nice to talk to them to know how things are going in their lives.
“Of course, when I came to Arsenal and heard they had the opportunity to come here I was just convincing them: ‘Come to the club.’ Because I knew they would fit in well.
“I was messaging them, yes … but I wasn’t the guy who was having to buy them,” he added, laughing.
The club Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang joined in January is already a very different one.
Arsene Wenger is no longer manager and his replacement, Unai Emery, has moved quickly to strengthen the team by signing Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi.
Top stories
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Experimental Alzheimer's drug stirs hope after early trials The drug not only reduced the formulation of new beta amyloid clusters in the brain, it reduced existing clusters by 70% on average.
President says creating vision “essential” for country’s development “Not only do we have to form our vision, but we also need to figure out how the world will develop in the coming 20-30 years,” he said.
Islamic State clings to last areas in Yarmouk Basin region At the same time, the Syrian army’s elite 4th Armored Division is attempting to capture the town of Musayri’ah along the Jaleen axis.
CSTO chief arrives at Armenia Investigation Service for questioning On March 1, 2008, the current chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces.