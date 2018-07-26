Iran's Rouhani says no response needed to ‘hollow threats’ from U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed what he described as the “hollow threats by some U.S. officials” during a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, July 25, according to Al-Masdar News.

“A lot is being said. Words that are unfounded, are unsupported. Hollow threats by some US officials. There is no need for us to reply to every hollow statement; to quarrel with them. We should respond to them with action,” said Rouhani.

He added: “The resistance or our nation, the unity of our nation, the integrity of our nation, the disregard of our nation to their initiative and their path, and the adoption of the path of resistance and diffusion of their plans; this is our most powerful response to their lowly statements.”