Syria restores gas in Deir ez-Zor for first time in years

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time in years, the Syrian government has restored the Tayyem Gas Fields in rural Deir ez-Zor, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the government has officially completed the restoration work on the Tayyem Gas Fields after it was put out of service by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The restoration of the Tayyem Gas Fields took nearly three months, as the construction workers had to reboot at least one of the two gas pumps in order to provide the gas needed for electricity.

With the repairs completed at the Tayyem Gas Fields, the Syrian government can now work to restore electricity to all neighborhoods inside of the provincial capital of Deir ez-Zor.