Iran researchers discover 3 new species in Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian researchers at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad have discovered three new species in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, Mehr News Agency reports.

According to Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, the discovery was part of a research conducted by an Iranian university student of animal biosystematics, Fatemeh Nazari, under supervision of Dr. Omid Mirshamsi and adviser Dr. Pedro Martínez Arbizu from the Naturmuseum Senckenberg, a museum of natural history in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The research led to the discovery of three new species belonging to the family Canuellidae Lang. The species were named Brianola haliensis, Canuella persica, and Scottolana gomezi.