Displaced civilians return to Syria's Jaleen liberated from Islamic State
July 28, 2018 - 13:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hundreds of displaced civilians have returned to their homes in the town of Jaleen in Daraa Governorate after it was liberated from the militants of the Islamic State-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), hundreds of internally displaced civilians were given the green light by the Syrian military to return to their homes in Jaleen after it was ruled safe of any potential explosives left behind by Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.
Once Jaleen was liberated, the Syrian Arab Army sent in their demining teams to quickly clear the explosives left behind by the Islamic State militants.
Many of these residents of Jaleen were previously displaced after the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid militants took over the town a few years ago.
