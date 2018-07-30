“Armenia Uncovered” film teases amazing people, beautiful scenery (video)
July 30, 2018 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a feature-length documentary titled “Armenia Uncovered”, British-Armenian musician, comedian and actor Kev Orkian takes a tour of Armenia, “one of the most amazing countries on Earth.”
“I am traveling Armenia from top to bottom, to check out as many people and places as I can, on the ground and in the air,” Orkian says in a teaser posted on Facebook.
The host is on a quest to find whether Armenians really are the most hospitable people on the planet.
Orkian is also fascinated by the beauty of Armenian women who are abundantly featured in the short video.
According to him, it’s compulsory in Armenia to do everything on a full stomach.
In the film, Orkian is expected to chat with the world-famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, Armenia’s greatest footballer, Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and “pop sensation” Sirusho.
Also, the video features the British-Armenian visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.
