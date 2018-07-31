Syrian army 'cracks' Islamic State lines in country's southwest
July 31, 2018 - 10:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) advanced into the al-Yarmouk Basin on Sunday, July 29 to carry out further operations to oust remaining militants from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS), Al-Masdar News reports.
Using their heavy armor and advanced weaponry, the Syrian army was able to crack the Islamic State’s lines in the southern corridor of the Yarmouk Basin region, resulting in the eventual liberation of the terrorist group’s stronghold of Shajarah.
The Syrian Arab Army would not only liberate the IS stronghold of Shajarah on Monday, but they also managed to capture several towns and hilltops along the border of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The advance by the Syrian Arab Army resulted in the full liberation of the occupied Golan Heights.
The images below were taken from outside the town of al-Shajara. The Yarmouk Basin area in Daraa Governate still harbours a small pocket of IS fighters despite the SAA’s push through the region.
