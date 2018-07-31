Neo-Nazi bomb attack defendant acquitted by German court
July 31, 2018 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A German court on Tuesday, July 31 acquitted Ralf S. of attempted murder charges for the July 2000 bombing of a train station in eastern Düsseldorf, Deutsche Welle reports.
The prosecution had demanded a life sentence for the 52-year-old, who was a known neo-Nazi, but the Düsseldorf District Court found there was insufficient evidence for a conviction.
A pipe bomb containing about 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT exploded at Düsseldorf's Wehrhahn train station on the afternoon of July 27, 2000.
Ten people, mostly Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union, were badly injured, including a pregnant woman who lost her baby and her foot.
Police investigating the crime received more than 900 tips from the public and testimony from more than 1,000 people, but were unable to successfully prosecute any suspects.
Officers questioned Ralf S. for several hours in the wake of the bombing and placed him under surveillance, but they failed to amass enough evidence tying him to the crime.
In June 2014 a prison inmate told police that the suspect — who was briefly in custody over an unrelated offense — had boasted about carrying out the attack, using a racial slur against immigrants.
The bombing sent shockwaves across Germany, mainly because it appeared to be a right-wing extremist attack targeting Jews, and came around the same time as a number of attacks against foreigners. The failure of the justice system to solve the Düsseldorf case led to questions about possible flaws in the initial investigation — especially in the light of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) murders , which showed that police and intelligence agencies avoided pursuing the lines of inquiry that led to Germany's far-right scene. The neo-Nazi NSU was responsible for 10 murders, two bomb attacks and several bank robberies between 2000 and 2007.
Top stories
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Partner news
Latest news
Top Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant assassinated in Syria's Idlib The militant commander was reportedly found dead shortly after his vehicle was targeted by these unknown assailants in rural Idlib.
ADB 'keeps supporting' Armenia in North-South road construction ADB said it expects continuous cooperation with the Armenian government to complete the construction of this vital infrastructure.
90 Turkish citizens barred from entering Israel over ‘falsified visas’ A report cited Turkish officials as saying that Israeli authorities had told them the group was denied entry for “security reasons.”
Tourism flow to Armenia grew 10% year-on-year 685,971 travelers arrived in Armenia in January-June, up from 622,381 who spent some time in the country in the same period last year.