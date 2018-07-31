Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia
July 31, 2018 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who married Hollywood superstar George Clooney in 2014, founded her educational initiative the following year to help girls from her native Lebanon realise their potential.
This year (18), Amal and assessors at the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, an organisation founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, chose 16-year-old women's rights activist Kamar Omary as the youngster who will travel to Armenia to attend the United World College Dilijan, Star Magazine reports.
"This scholarship will give young women from Lebanon the opportunity of a lifetime," the 40-year-old said in a statement.
"Cross-cultural learning and studying abroad can be transformative. I am grateful to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative for helping to open doors for these bright and talented young women."
Kamar, who was selected due to her interest in activism and her school grades, also revealed that her mother "cried" when she found out that her daughter would begin studying in Armenia in August.
She added: "The closer it gets to August the more nervous I become - it's exciting because it's terrifying. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. I hope to gain a platform - to talk to and change people. To bring about change you need to inspire individual people and change the world one person at a time. And that's what I'm planning to do."
