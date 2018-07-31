Syrian army displays weapons surrendered by militants in Quneitra

PanARMENIAN.Net - A huge arsenal of weapons was handed over by militants in north Quneitra countryside during the past two days as per surrender deal, Al-Masdar news says.

Militants who controlled the towns of Jabata al-Khashab, Taranja and Ofaiyah handed over all their heavy and medium weapons before leaving to the country’s northern province of Idlib.

The surrendered weapons include: 5 T-55 tanks, 1 shilka, 1 BMP, 1 Gvozdika, 1 BM-21 Grad, 1 BDRM-2, 3 x 122mm Howitzers, 1 130mm field gun, Tow launchers, mortar launchers, an ambulance vehicle and large amount of ammunition of various kinds.