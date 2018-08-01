Armenia offers condolences over killing of Russian journalists in CAR

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the death of three Russian journalists in an ambush in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"Sincere condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of Russian journalists who died in the CAR," the Ministry said in a tweet, expressing hope for the just punishment of all those guilty.

It is unclear who was behind the attack, but many militia groups are active in the CAR. The country has witnessed ethnic and religious conflict since a rebel uprising in 2013.