Armenia offers condolences over killing of Russian journalists in CAR
August 1, 2018 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the death of three Russian journalists in an ambush in the Central African Republic (CAR).
"Sincere condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of Russian journalists who died in the CAR," the Ministry said in a tweet, expressing hope for the just punishment of all those guilty.
It is unclear who was behind the attack, but many militia groups are active in the CAR. The country has witnessed ethnic and religious conflict since a rebel uprising in 2013.
Top stories
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.
HIV could double heart attack risk, British scientists say People with HIV are twice as likely to develop heart disease than those without the AIDS-causing virus, British researchers report.
Syrian ship sanctioned by U.S. makes stop in Turkey According to Isik, the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport, SYRIAMAR, made a short stop at the Turkish Port of Hereke