// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia offers condolences over killing of Russian journalists in CAR

Armenia offers condolences over killing of Russian journalists in CAR
August 1, 2018 - 14:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the death of three Russian journalists in an ambush in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"Sincere condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of Russian journalists who died in the CAR," the Ministry said in a tweet, expressing hope for the just punishment of all those guilty.

It is unclear who was behind the attack, but many militia groups are active in the CAR. The country has witnessed ethnic and religious conflict since a rebel uprising in 2013.

Related links:
Foreign Ministry's tweet
 Top stories
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to armyArmenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Pranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PMPranksters invite Juncker to Armenia for barbeque in phone call as PM
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
Armenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in DubaiArmenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in Dubai
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
TUMO Paris will officially open on September 25
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.
HIV could double heart attack risk, British scientists say People with HIV are twice as likely to develop heart disease than those without the AIDS-causing virus, British researchers report.
Syrian ship sanctioned by U.S. makes stop in Turkey According to Isik, the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport, SYRIAMAR, made a short stop at the Turkish Port of Hereke