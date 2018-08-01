Armenia population decline rate slows down in first half-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - The estimated resident population of Armenia as of July 1 amounts to 2,969,800, according to information provided by the National Statistical Service.

On January 1, 2018, the number of permanent residents totaled 2,972,700 in the country, the NSS said.

Consequently, the country’s population has dwindled by 0.1% (or 4700 people overall) in the past half year.

In the same period in 2017, meanwhile, the number of permanent residents dropped by 0.2% (6200 people), while the population as of January 2018 diminished by 0.3% (10,100 people) year-on-year.