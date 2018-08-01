// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian ship sanctioned by U.S. makes stop in Turkey

Syrian ship sanctioned by U.S. makes stop in Turkey
August 1, 2018 - 12:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian government flagship made a mysterious stop at a Turkish port in the Sea of Marmara on Tuesday, July 31, Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorous Observer reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to Isik, the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport, SYRIAMAR, made a short stop at the Turkish Port of Hereke in the Gulf of Izmit on Tuesday.

The SYRIAMAR ship was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on August 3, 2015.

The reason for this brief stop is still unknown.

Turkey and Syria currently have no diplomatic ties, despite attempts by Iran and Russia to repair the relations between these neighboring countries.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian gov’t ship sanctioned by US makes mysterious stop in Turkey
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russian jets join Syrian army in striking key town for first time
YPG says won't withdraw from northern Syria despite threats
Iraqi forces start operation to cleanse Diyala governorate from IS
Mysterious bone decorations found on woman buried 4,500 years ago
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line slated for Aug 2 From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Andrzej Kasprzyk and Ghenadie Petrica.
48 U.S. Reps call for meeting of U.S. President, Armenia PM The ANCA is also working with Armenian Caucus leadership and Congressional appropriators to expand FY2019 assistance to Armenia.
Armenia population decline rate slows down in first half-year The estimated resident population of Armenia as of July 1 amounts to 2,969,800, according to the National Statistical Service.