Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments
August 1, 2018 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, urging the country to respect international commitments, IRNA reports.
“Iran & U.S. had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord—the JCPOA. It’s been working. U.S. can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table. Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for int'l commitments,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement.
Trump also said he would reinstate the U.S. nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose “the highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.
Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.
