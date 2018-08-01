Syrian army takes over last Islamic State bastions near Golan Heights
August 1, 2018 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government has finally managed to control the entire Daraa province as the Islamic State was ousted from its last stronghold in the western countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.
The ground gains were achieved by support of heavy artillery and tank shelling, as well as precise airstrikes.
Video footage posted online shows hideouts for the jihadi militants and their destroyed vehicles.
The footage also displays IS corpses littered throughout the battlefield.
Yesterday, the government forces were capable of recapturing the last ISIS-held towns of Koya and Beit Arah.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's "velvet revolution" The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."
Armenia schoolchildren win 2 medals at European Olympiad in Informatics Schoolkids from Armenia won a gold and a bronze medals at the European Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Innopolis University in Russia.
38 lawmakers sign petition to change Kocharyan's preventive measure 38 lawmakers have signed a letter of recommendation, calling for a change in the measure of restraint against Kocharyan.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.