Syrian army takes over last Islamic State bastions near Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government has finally managed to control the entire Daraa province as the Islamic State was ousted from its last stronghold in the western countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The ground gains were achieved by support of heavy artillery and tank shelling, as well as precise airstrikes.

Video footage posted online shows hideouts for the jihadi militants and their destroyed vehicles.

The footage also displays IS corpses littered throughout the battlefield.

Yesterday, the government forces were capable of recapturing the last ISIS-held towns of Koya and Beit Arah.