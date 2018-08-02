Turkish citizen caught while attempting to cross border to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained a Turkish citizen who was trying to illegally cross the border to Armenia, the press service of the Security Service said.

During the verification process, the violator turned out to have a mobile phone on which he had photos and video files of engineering structures and obstacles installed on the state border.

The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.

A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the FSS message said.

Days earlier, the Russian border guards prevented the penetration of a criminal group of Afghan citizens into the country.