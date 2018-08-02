Turkish citizen caught while attempting to cross border to Armenia
August 2, 2018 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained a Turkish citizen who was trying to illegally cross the border to Armenia, the press service of the Security Service said.
During the verification process, the violator turned out to have a mobile phone on which he had photos and video files of engineering structures and obstacles installed on the state border.
The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
A set of necessary measures is being carried out to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, the FSS message said.
Days earlier, the Russian border guards prevented the penetration of a criminal group of Afghan citizens into the country.
Top stories
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri news agency goes offline after funny incident involving President The Azerbaijani news agency APA went offline on Thursday, August 2 after a funny incident involving President Ilham Aliyev
New drug 'puts cancer cells to sleep' Scientists have revealed a new type of cancer treatment that doesn't have the same harmful side-effects caused by conventional therapies.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirmed to feature in Chelsea fixture Arsenal boss Unai Emery has selected a daring three-man midfield to face Chelsea in the International Champions Cup in Dublin.
Israeli, Jordanian militaries target Islamic State near borders with Syria Some members of the group refused to surrender themselves to the Syrian Army following their massive defeat in Yarmouk Basin region.