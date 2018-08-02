// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azeri news agency goes offline after funny incident involving President

August 2, 2018 - 20:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani news agency APA went offline on Thursday, August 2 after a funny incident involving President Ilham Aliyev

The media outlet published a story, according to which Aliyev allegedly said at a ceremony of handing over apartment keys to Nagorno Karabakh veterans that Azerbaijan “will bring Armenia to its knees.”

The President’s office then denied the report claiming that Aliyev has made no such remarks.

News outlets that rewrote the story immediately deleted related articles, while the website of APA is not loading.

