China could assist Syrian army in Idlib: report
August 3, 2018 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China will allegedly assist the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in their upcoming battle in southwestern Idlib, the Chinese Ambassador to Syria, Qi Qianjin, said, according to Al-Watan.
The report says Qianjin told the Syrian daily that the Chinese military is prepared to ‘somehow’ take part in the upcoming Idlib offensive, especially because of the large presence of Uyghur fighters near Jisr Al-Shughour.
“The Chinese military has played an imperative role in protecting sovereignty, security and stability of China. At the same time, it (China) is wanting to take part in peacekeeping operations,” Qianjin said.
When asked about the current relationship between the Syrian and Chinese military forces, Qianjin replied, “There is ongoing cooperation between Syria and China in combating terrorism.”
“We also know that the fight against terrorism and Syria’s fight against terrorism is not only for the benefit of the Syrian people, but also for the Chinese people and the people of the world,” he continued, Al-Masdar News says.
“There has been solid cooperation between our two armies in combating terrorism, including terrorists coming from China,” the ambassador added.
Currently, the Chinese military does not have any forces in Syria, but they do periodically send advisers to meet with Damascus.
