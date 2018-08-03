Syrian army strikes militant defenses near Turkish border
August 3, 2018 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched another round of powerful strikes on the militant defenses in the northern countryside of Latakia this week, Al-Masdar News says.
Using heavy artillery and missiles, the Syrian Arab Army’s Special Forces and Republican Guard repeatedly struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions inside the Jabal Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad regions.
According to a military communique from Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the militant positions north of Sarraf in Jabal Turkmen and Kabani in Jabal Al-Akrad.
With the southwest Syria offensive complete, the Syrian Arab Army will be shifting their attention to the northern Latakia front, where they hope to retake the entire Turkish border with the province.
In addition to northern Latakia, the Syrian Army has set their sights on the Jisr Al-Shughour District and the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain, which are currently controlled by the militants.
Thee offensive are expected to commence in the coming weeks, as the Syrian Army moves their forces north to Latakia and Hama.
