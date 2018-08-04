Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham says "arrests" Syrian gov’t collaborators
August 4, 2018 - 09:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a large-scale security operation in the Idlib Governorate on Friday, August 3.
According to pro-opposition activists, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s security operation targeted several towns in southern Idlib that are believed to have Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spies and people that have contacted the government for reconciliation, AL-Masdar News says.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham released a statement on Friday that claimed their security forces "arrested at least 17 people" inside the towns of Khan Sheikhoun and Madaya.
The HTS report stated that these 17 people are "under investigation", adding that they will not allow what happened in Daraa to happen in Idlib.
The militants in the Idlib Governorate have been increasing the number of security operations inside Idlib, following reports of the Syrian Arab Army amassing troops near the Al-Ghaab Plain and northern Hama.
Photo. Yasin Akgul/AFP
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
Armenia sees seven-fold increase in tablet production The production of tablets has grown by 6.6 times in the first six months of 2018 year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reports.
Russia offers U.S. cooperation in restoration of Syria: report "The United States will only support refugee returns when they are safe, voluntary and dignified," the memo reads.
Serj Tankian to receive ‘People’s Champion’ Award from ANCA-WR Tankian expressed his gratitude, stating “I’m very honored to be this year’s ANCA’s People’s Champion award honoree."