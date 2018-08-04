Turkey 'will freeze assets of 2 U.S. officials' in retaliation for sanctions
August 4, 2018 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will freeze the assets of two U.S. officials in retaliation for Washington sanctioning several Turkish ministers, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturda, August 4, according to Al-Masdar News.
“The latest step taken by the U.S. in the incident of Pastor Brunson in İzmir was not suitable to a strategic partner. The U.S. has displayed a serious disrespect with this step,” Erdoğan said in a speech to the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) women’s branch congress in Ankara on Aug. 4.
“We have had shown patience until yesterday evening. Today I am instructing my friends that we will freeze the assets of U.S. secretaries of justice and interior in Turkey,” he added.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart in the next few days, as they look to settle their issues over Pastor Brunson.
Photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
