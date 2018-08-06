“New Sphinx” discovered in Egypt’s Luxor
August 6, 2018 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new statue of the Sphinx has been discovered during the development of a road project in Luxor, Mohamed Abdel Aziz, director of antiquities in Luxor, revealed, according to local media reports.
Abdel Aziz explained that the statue found on a road connecting Luxor Temple to the Karnak temple complex, has a human body and a lion's head.
The antiquities director added that the statue won’t be taken above the ground for now as it can collapse due the abrupt change in the environment.
In 2014, archaeologists unearthed the tomb of an ancient beer brewer in Luxor, who lived 3,200 years ago.
