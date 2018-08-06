Former rebels "to take part in Sweida offensive with Syrian army"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The former members of the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Shabab Al-Sunnah faction are taking part in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming Al-Sweida offensive, Al-Masdar News says.

According to military communique from the Daraa Governorate, up to 200 members of the reconciled Shabab Al-Sunnah fighters are taking part in the offensive that is scheduled to take place in northeast Al-Sweida in the coming days.

Also taking part in the offensive will be the former members of the Free Syrian Army’s Desert Commando Brigade.

Unlike the Shabab Al-Sunnah fighters, the Desert Commando Brigade troops did not fight alongside the rebels in the Daraa Governorate.

The Desert Commando Brigade previously fought in the eastern region of the Qalamoun Mountains until they agreed to reconcile with the government.

Once they reconciled, the Desert Commando Brigade joined forces with the Syrian Arab Army to help retake the rebel-held areas in the Daraa Governorate.