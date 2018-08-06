Former rebels "to take part in Sweida offensive with Syrian army"
August 6, 2018 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The former members of the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Shabab Al-Sunnah faction are taking part in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming Al-Sweida offensive, Al-Masdar News says.
According to military communique from the Daraa Governorate, up to 200 members of the reconciled Shabab Al-Sunnah fighters are taking part in the offensive that is scheduled to take place in northeast Al-Sweida in the coming days.
Also taking part in the offensive will be the former members of the Free Syrian Army’s Desert Commando Brigade.
Unlike the Shabab Al-Sunnah fighters, the Desert Commando Brigade troops did not fight alongside the rebels in the Daraa Governorate.
The Desert Commando Brigade previously fought in the eastern region of the Qalamoun Mountains until they agreed to reconcile with the government.
Once they reconciled, the Desert Commando Brigade joined forces with the Syrian Arab Army to help retake the rebel-held areas in the Daraa Governorate.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named 39th among best European countries for business Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
Passenger traffic in Armenia airports grows by 11% 1.52 million people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
VivaCell-MTS to provide contacts of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad VivaCell-MTS provides roaming services in over 200 countries of the world in the networks of 564 roaming partners.