Syrian air defense reportedly targets unknown plane above Homs airport
August 8, 2018 - 10:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defense units at the Shay’rat Military Airbase in east Homs have confronted an unknown warplane on Tuesday, August 7 evening, a local source said, according to Al-Masdar News.
The source said the warplane is believed to be an armed drone that is similar to the ones used to attack the Russian-operated Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia.
The source did not specify if the unknown warplane was destroyed.
The Shay’rat Airbase was the military installation the U.S. targeted with their tomahawk missiles in April of 2017.
The same military airbase in eastern Homs was targeted by the Israeli Air Force earlier this year.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers race to develop a vaccine to treat Lyme disease In the midst of relaxing summer days and long-awaited vacations, there's a tiny enemy that's causing oversize worry: ticks.
New Zealand PM criticized for appeasing Genocide deniers Ardern was answering journalists' questions at the Parliament, when a journalist asked her govt's position on the Armenian Genocide.
Lebanese President to attend Francophone Summit in Armenia Lebanese President Michel Aoun will travel to Armenia in October to meet with his presidential counterpart and attend scheduled summit
General Electric to spend €19 mln on Yerevan TPP modernization General Electric will spend a total of €18.8 million on a project designed to upgrade the Yerevan Thermal Power Plant.