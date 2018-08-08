Syrian air defense reportedly targets unknown plane above Homs airport

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian air defense units at the Shay’rat Military Airbase in east Homs have confronted an unknown warplane on Tuesday, August 7 evening, a local source said, according to Al-Masdar News.

The source said the warplane is believed to be an armed drone that is similar to the ones used to attack the Russian-operated Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia.

The source did not specify if the unknown warplane was destroyed.

The Shay’rat Airbase was the military installation the U.S. targeted with their tomahawk missiles in April of 2017.

The same military airbase in eastern Homs was targeted by the Israeli Air Force earlier this year.