// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Structural changes coming to Armenia’s border guard service

Structural changes coming to Armenia’s border guard service
August 9, 2018 - 12:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Structural changes will be made in the Armenian border guard service, the issue was discussed at the visit of Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service, to the Border Guard Administration of the country’s NSS.

Vanetsyan’s visit on Thursday, August 9 sought to learn more about the work process and discuss with the management team the activities carried out over the past six months.

Commander of the Border Guard Troops, Colonel Vaghinak Sargsyan unveiled the semi-annual report and the current challenges.

Weighing in on the upcoming structural changes, Vanetsyan said they will only contribute to arranging the work of the agency more efficiently and systematically.

 Top stories
Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots DzorArmenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas DailyHow Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report661 branded hotel rooms to open in Armenia in 2018: report
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Smithsonian: Armenian carpet making won't be swept under the rugSmithsonian: Armenian carpet making won't be swept under the rug
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocide
Smithsonian Folklife Fest Brings Armenian culture to life: DC Military
How a man in Armenia created a jaw-dropping cave: The Daily Mail
Armenia: Gazprom reduces gas tariffs for low-income families by 20%
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Opposition accuses Syrian gov’t of doing business with Nusra According to a TV report, the Syrian government and Nusra group are trading various kinds of goods.
Cher to release new album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in September Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced.
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Fansided: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the realm of ‘must-starts’ at Arsenal Arsenal‘s attack is bursting with class talent. And not just “well, he could be good if the right parameters are met” talent.