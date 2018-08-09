Structural changes coming to Armenia’s border guard service
August 9, 2018 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Structural changes will be made in the Armenian border guard service, the issue was discussed at the visit of Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service, to the Border Guard Administration of the country’s NSS.
Vanetsyan’s visit on Thursday, August 9 sought to learn more about the work process and discuss with the management team the activities carried out over the past six months.
Commander of the Border Guard Troops, Colonel Vaghinak Sargsyan unveiled the semi-annual report and the current challenges.
Weighing in on the upcoming structural changes, Vanetsyan said they will only contribute to arranging the work of the agency more efficiently and systematically.
