Syrian army advances more than 50km through IS-held east Sweida

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll in the Sweida Governorate recently, liberating several areas that were occupied by the Islamic State forces, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to advance more than 50km through ISIS-held east Sweida after a fierce battle with the group over the last 72 hours.

This large-scale advance as reportedly resulted in the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) meeting up with another government unit at another axis in the eastern countryside of the Sweida Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army is now working to liberate the last remaining hilltops that are under the control of the Islamic State near the strategic Kara’ area.

Once they take control of these hilltops, the Syrian Arab Army will begin the second phase of their offensive.

The second phase of the offensive will concentrate on liberating the Al-Safa Canyon region and Kara’ area, which are two Islamic State strongholds in eastern Sweida.