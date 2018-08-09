Syrian army advances more than 50km through IS-held east Sweida
August 9, 2018 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll in the Sweida Governorate recently, liberating several areas that were occupied by the Islamic State forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to advance more than 50km through ISIS-held east Sweida after a fierce battle with the group over the last 72 hours.
This large-scale advance as reportedly resulted in the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) meeting up with another government unit at another axis in the eastern countryside of the Sweida Governorate.
The Syrian Arab Army is now working to liberate the last remaining hilltops that are under the control of the Islamic State near the strategic Kara’ area.
Once they take control of these hilltops, the Syrian Arab Army will begin the second phase of their offensive.
The second phase of the offensive will concentrate on liberating the Al-Safa Canyon region and Kara’ area, which are two Islamic State strongholds in eastern Sweida.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Cher to release new album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in September Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced.
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Fansided: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the realm of ‘must-starts’ at Arsenal Arsenal‘s attack is bursting with class talent. And not just “well, he could be good if the right parameters are met” talent.
Armenian tricolor planted on Europe's highest peak The highest mountain in Europe and the tenth most prominent peak in the world, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia.