Syrian army drops leaflets over Idlib, urges rebels, residents to reconcile
August 9, 2018 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military airdropped thousands of leaflets over a town in Idlib calling on the residents and rebels to seek reconciliation with the government, Al-Masdar News reports.
The leaflets were airdropped over the town of Taftanaz, which is located near the provincial capital of the Idlib Governorate.
Taftanaz has been under the control of the jihadist rebels since the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) withdrew from the area in 2013.
This airdrop by the Syrian military comes at the same Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a big security operation to arrest any civilians or rebels that are seeking reconciliation with the government.
While Taftanaz is not an upcoming target in the Syrian Arab Army’s Idlib operation, it could very well be in the future, if a deal is worked out with the Turkish military.
