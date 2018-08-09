Opposition accuses Syrian gov’t of doing business with Nusra
August 9, 2018 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government is and has been for long involved in secret business deals with al-Nusra Front in Hama province, Syrian opposition claimed, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to a TV report published by an opposition-linked media outlet, the Syrian government and Nusra group are trading various kinds of goods, including fruits, vegetables, fuel and other supplies.
Trucks laden with goods stop for inspection at the Morek crossing in northern Hama, where both government troops and jihadists organize the traffic of convoys from and to their areas.
However, the authenticity of content embedded in the video has not been verified yet.
Long before that, the Syrian government was accused of trading oil with the Islamic State when it used to control much of the country’s oil and gas fields in central and northeastern Syria.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Cher to release new album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in September Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced.
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Fansided: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the realm of ‘must-starts’ at Arsenal Arsenal‘s attack is bursting with class talent. And not just “well, he could be good if the right parameters are met” talent.
Armenian tricolor planted on Europe's highest peak The highest mountain in Europe and the tenth most prominent peak in the world, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia.