Opposition accuses Syrian gov’t of doing business with Nusra

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government is and has been for long involved in secret business deals with al-Nusra Front in Hama province, Syrian opposition claimed, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to a TV report published by an opposition-linked media outlet, the Syrian government and Nusra group are trading various kinds of goods, including fruits, vegetables, fuel and other supplies.

Trucks laden with goods stop for inspection at the Morek crossing in northern Hama, where both government troops and jihadists organize the traffic of convoys from and to their areas.

However, the authenticity of content embedded in the video has not been verified yet.

Long before that, the Syrian government was accused of trading oil with the Islamic State when it used to control much of the country’s oil and gas fields in central and northeastern Syria.