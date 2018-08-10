Massive Israeli armored convoy reportedly heads to Gaza
August 10, 2018 - 09:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive Israeli armored convoy was seen heading towards the Gaza Strip on Thursday, August 9, following an intense confrontation last night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to local Palestinian activists, the Israeli armored convoy has position themselves around the Gaza Strip and is preparing to launch a major military operation that is bigger than the one that took place in the Summer of 2014.
The move by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) comes just hours after the Palestinian forces fired more than 150 rockets towards the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.
Egypt is reportedly attempting to mediate between the Israeli and Palestinians in order to prevent any further escalations.
