Michigan approves medical marijuana testing labs
August 10, 2018 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board approved licenses for two testing facilities on Thursday, August 9, putting the last piece into the puzzle that will unlock the medical pot market in the state, Detroit Free Press reports.
The board approved a total of seven licenses last month, but none of them were for testing facilities, a necessary element for medical pot to make it from growers to processors and dispensaries.
On Thursday, licenses were awarded for two testing facilities — Iron Laboratories in Walled Lake and Precision Safety Innovation Laboratories in Ann Arbor. Seven other licenses also were awarded, including for six dispensaries — four in Detroit, one in Jackson and one in Burton — and a processing facility that is attached to a Chesaning business that got four large grow licenses last month.
As soon as the testing facilities get their actual licenses, they’ll be able to begin testing marijuana and marijuana-infused products that will be sold in dispensaries.
“This means we have a complete system now, so the licensees can actually begin operating,” said Andrew Brisbo, director of the state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation.
Ben Rosman, CEO of PSI Laboratories, said his company has been testing marijuana products for caregivers for three years and is looking forward to jumping into the regulated market.
Photo by splifr
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
PicsArt showcases breakthrough AR camera experience at KCON 2018 LA PicsArt has launched a beta version of its new AR Camera experience for 100,000 K-pop fans at KCON, the world's largest K-pop convention.
German actor Richard Sammel cast in new Karabakh film Richard Sammel will star in a new English-language film about Nagorno Karabakh by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan.
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that everyone, including "our partners in Russia", should get used to the new situation in Armenia.
Report says Kim Kardashian is the riskiest celebrity endorser for brands Even though Kim Kardashian supports over 22 charities and causes, she lacks consumer trust and is perceived risky among consumers.