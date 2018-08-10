Michigan approves medical marijuana testing labs

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board approved licenses for two testing facilities on Thursday, August 9, putting the last piece into the puzzle that will unlock the medical pot market in the state, Detroit Free Press reports.

The board approved a total of seven licenses last month, but none of them were for testing facilities, a necessary element for medical pot to make it from growers to processors and dispensaries.

On Thursday, licenses were awarded for two testing facilities — Iron Laboratories in Walled Lake and Precision Safety Innovation Laboratories in Ann Arbor. Seven other licenses also were awarded, including for six dispensaries — four in Detroit, one in Jackson and one in Burton — and a processing facility that is attached to a Chesaning business that got four large grow licenses last month.

As soon as the testing facilities get their actual licenses, they’ll be able to begin testing marijuana and marijuana-infused products that will be sold in dispensaries.

“This means we have a complete system now, so the licensees can actually begin operating,” said Andrew Brisbo, director of the state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation.

Ben Rosman, CEO of PSI Laboratories, said his company has been testing marijuana products for caregivers for three years and is looking forward to jumping into the regulated market.