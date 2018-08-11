Syrian military claims Israeli drone downed in Damascus
August 11, 2018 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military spotted on Friday, August 10 bight an alleged Israeli drone above the western countryside of Damascus, prompting their air defenses to activate and target the unmanned aerial vehicle.
According to a military source, the drone was flying over the Deir Al-Asha’ir area of western Damascus before it was finally spotted and downed by their air defenses.
The Syrian military said their radars tracked the drone and believe it was an Israeli UAV that was conducting a reconnaissance mission above the western countryside of Damascus.
No further details were released.
The Syrian air defense targeted and downed a similar drone last week, but its debris was not found.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
