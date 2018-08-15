Arsenal legend worried about Aubameyang-Ozil-Mkhitaryan trio
August 15, 2018 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits he is worried about the performance of three of Unai Emery’s top players against Manchester City on Sunday, August 12, Express says.
Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions Manchester City at the Emirates.
It was Emery’s first competitive game in charge of the Gunners but they were clearly second best on the day and could have lost by more than two.
And when speaking about star trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Wright admitted he was disappointed not to see more from them.
“It was worrying,” Wright said of their performance on BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I know that he’s got a massive job on his hands.
“But you do want to see a certain amount of effort and something from the so-called star players.
“Unfortunately Sunday, I know Manchester City were magnificent, you’ve got to see something and I didn’t see it.
“It was quite sad to see really because I was looking forward to it so much.”
Former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend also doubts the impact Aubameyang, Ozil and Mkhitaryan will have this season.
“What stood out for me or what sticks in my mind most, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil,” Townsend said.
“Are they going to make the difference for their new boss?
“Are they going to be the three, that if they get it right, can elevate Unai Emery into the stratosphere early on as the Arsenal manager?
“Or are they his biggest problem?
“What I saw from those three yesterday, Aubameyang, he does a lot of walking around for me.
"First game of the season that would worry me.”
Arsenal's next fixture is away to Chelsea this Saturday.
Top stories
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Militants set up fortifications in Aleppo 'to fight off Syrian army attack' The Syrian Liberation Front is a Syrian rebel group formed as a merger of Ahrar al-Sham and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement.
Bodil Biørn's photos of Armenian Genocide now on WikiCommons Photographs belonging to Bodil Katharine Biørn and relating to the Armenian Genocide are now available on Wikimedia Commons.
Syrian-Armenian refugee invents renewable energy device for aircraft Bakarian was granted permanent residency in Canada in early 2016. Her life changed for ever when the conflict reached Aleppo.
Armenia, Iran to broaden nano-technology ties Scientific and academic cooperation between Iran and Armenia has experienced significant progress over the past three years, Sajjadi said.