Islamic State reportedly asks for ceasefire in east Sweida

PanARMENIAN.Net - After three unsuccessful attempts to breakout of the Al-Safa Canyon in east Sweida, the Islamic State group has asked for a ceasefire with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Al-Masdar News reports.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army said that the Islamic State asked for a ceasefire to discuss terms of their surrender in eastern Sweida.

The Syrian Arab Army responded to this ceasefire offer on Wednesday, August 16 night by heavily pounding the Islamic State’s positions at the Al-Safa Canyon with a plethora of missiles and artillery strikes.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army will likely agree to a temporary ceasefire on Thursday in order to expedite the Islamic State’s surrender in this desert region.