Syrian army spy shows what militant lines in Idlib look like

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) released a new video on Thursday, August 16, showing one of their spies operating inside the Idlib countryside, Al-Masdar News says.

The new video was taken from the Idlib countryside and it shows a Syrian military intelligence operative freely operating inside the militant-held territories in the province.

Recently, the Syrian Arab Army has been releasing several videos from behind the militant lines in an attempt to scare the rebel forces operating in the Idlib Governorate.

Most of these videos show Syrian army operatives freely moving around the Idlib Governorate, while others show the spies inside militant command meetings.

The Syrian army relies on the spies to provide the military with coordinates of militant bases around northern Syria.