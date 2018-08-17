Syrian army spy shows what militant lines in Idlib look like
August 17, 2018 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) released a new video on Thursday, August 16, showing one of their spies operating inside the Idlib countryside, Al-Masdar News says.
The new video was taken from the Idlib countryside and it shows a Syrian military intelligence operative freely operating inside the militant-held territories in the province.
Recently, the Syrian Arab Army has been releasing several videos from behind the militant lines in an attempt to scare the rebel forces operating in the Idlib Governorate.
Most of these videos show Syrian army operatives freely moving around the Idlib Governorate, while others show the spies inside militant command meetings.
The Syrian army relies on the spies to provide the military with coordinates of militant bases around northern Syria.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" star teases painful goodbye Emmanuel said this season took longer to shoot than any other, even though it has fewer episodes than the usual ten-episode run.
Ara Güler's first book of short stories and photographs out in 3 languages A book that brings together short stories that Güler penned during his early period, and his photographs has recently been published.
Merkel to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan Merkel will hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the two will give a press conference.
Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s sabotage has nothing to do with Armenia situation “Such attempts have been made by Azerbaijan in the past and will be made in the future too,” Davit Babayan said.