Last Islamic State-held mountain 'attacked' in southern Syria
August 17, 2018 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army began their final attack in southern Syria on Thursday, August 16 night, targeting the Islamic State’s last positions on the Al-Safa Mountain, Al-Masdar News says.
Led by their 1st, 3rd, and 10th divisions, the Syrian Arab Army began the attack at dusk on Thursday, scoring a big advance from Tal Alam to the Qabr Sheikh Hussein area, the Syrian media outlet reports.
The Syrian Arab Army’s advance was reportedly captured by Hezbollah’s official media wing on Thursday.
The Islamic State is now hoping to hold onto their last positions on the Al-Safa Mountain; however, the likelihood of them holding this area is very slim, says the report.
Once the Al-Safa Mountain is liberated, the Syrian Arab Army will be in full control of the Al-Sweida Governorate for the first time in several years, the report concludes.
