// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran "powerful enough to counter sanctions", says senior cleric

Iran
August 17, 2018 - 18:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran as a country with huge energy resources is powerful enough to counter the US's unilateral sanctions, a senior cleric said, according to IRNA.

"Iran has considerable power to remove the current restrictions, if the right decisions are adopted by the officials," Tehran's Interim Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard said in the second sermon of his prayers speech.

He said that if Iran transforms crude oil to more useful products, it can easily circumvent the enemies' sanctions.

"Iran has large capacities for building wealth by exporting commodities produced from crude oil,' the cleric added, while highlighting Iran's huge energy resources and its petrochemical factories.

Contrary to certain neighboring countries which suffer currency turmoil, the Islamic Republic of Iran has only 11 billion dollars foreign debt which is not considerable for a country which is listed among 20 top world economies, he noted.

US President Donald Trump has mounted pressure on Iran and on May 8 announced that Washington would withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear-related sanctions on the country.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union, have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.

Related links:
IRNA. Iran powerful enough to counter sanctions: Senior cleric
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Mysterious bone decorations found on woman buried 4,500 years ago
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled in New York City
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Game of Thrones" star teases painful goodbye Emmanuel said this season took longer to shoot than any other, even though it has fewer episodes than the usual ten-episode run.
Ara Güler's first book of short stories and photographs out in 3 languages A book that brings together short stories that Güler penned during his early period, and his photographs has recently been published.
Merkel to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan Merkel will hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the two will give a press conference.
Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s sabotage has nothing to do with Armenia situation “Such attempts have been made by Azerbaijan in the past and will be made in the future too,” Davit Babayan said.