Florida airport shooter who killed five sentenced to life
August 18, 2018 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. veteran of the war in Iraq who killed five people during a shooting spree in the arrivals area of a Florida airport last year was sentenced on Friday to life in federal prison for what the judge called “85 seconds of evil,” Reuters reports.
Esteban Santiago, 28, had pleaded guilty in May to launching the attack, near a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6, 2017.
Under a deal with prosecutors, he escaped the death penalty and was instead sentenced to five consecutive life terms followed by 120 years in prison, without the right of appeal.
U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom had pushed back the sentencing hearing to allow families of victims to be present. A woman who was wounded and whose husband was killed told Santiago he was a coward, WFOR-TV in Miami reported.
Bloom called the shootings, “85 seconds of evil,” and Santiago chose not to speak at the hearing, the TV station reported.
Santiago carried out the rampage after flying to Florida from his home in Anchorage, Alaska, then recovering a 9mm pistol and two ammunition clips from his checked baggage. In addition to killing five people, he wounded six others as he walked through the arrivals area, apparently opening fire at random, security camera footage showed.
After running out of bullets, he placed his weapon on the floor and surrendered to police.
A psychologist testified during a plea hearing in May that Santiago had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Judge Bloom ruled in March 2017 that he was mentally fit to stand trial.
Santiago, who served in the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guard, was deployed to Iraq from 2010 to 2011.
At a previous hearing, when Bloom asked Santiago why he carried out the attack, he replied: “I don’t know. I wasn’t thinking about it at the time ... There were a lot of things going on in my mind, messages.”
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Asmik Grigorian stuns Salzburg Festival with Salome performance Her portrayal of Strauss’ heroine has been met with unanimous praise from critics across the world.
Artsakh President, Armenia Chief of General Staff meet in Stepanakert Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states were high on the agenda.
Karabakh updates situation on contact line with Azerbaijan A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops recently launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Fox News' Kennedy urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (referred to mononymously as Kennedy) has urged the U.S. President to recognize the Armenian Genocide.