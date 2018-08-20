Mkhitaryan reveals what he thinks about Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has pinpointed Arsenal's mistakes in the match they lost to Chelsea (3:2) and what Gunners learned as a result.

Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi scored in the match in west London, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, along with a few team-mates, missed a handful of opportunities.

"We didn’t start very well, conceded two goals, but then afterwards we found ourselves, believed in ourselves and then started playing better than them," Mkhitaryan said, according to Arsenal’s official website.

"We scored twice to equalise, scoring two goals in 10 minutes, and then maybe we had another two chances to score to win the game. Unfortunately we didn’t take them.

"The second half was difficult because we looked a little bit tired and we didn’t create the opportunities to score. In the end, they scored the third goal and it was hard for us to come back. We did everything we could and I want to thank my team-mates."

According to the Armenian playmaker, there is no success without making mistakes: "Obviously we have to play and we have to try. If we try, we can do whatever we plan to do. If we don’t try, then we’re not going to play football. That’s why we had lots of mistakes, because we’re trying. I’m pretty sure that in the next games we’ll have better results and play better football.

"We won’t face Chelsea and Manchester City in the next games, so it doesn’t make a difference who we’re playing now. It’s a very good opportunity for us to play against them and see what level we are at, what mistakes we’re making and looking at the next step to improve and be better."