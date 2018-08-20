Mkhitaryan reveals what he thinks about Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea
August 20, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has pinpointed Arsenal's mistakes in the match they lost to Chelsea (3:2) and what Gunners learned as a result.
Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi scored in the match in west London, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, along with a few team-mates, missed a handful of opportunities.
"We didn’t start very well, conceded two goals, but then afterwards we found ourselves, believed in ourselves and then started playing better than them," Mkhitaryan said, according to Arsenal’s official website.
"We scored twice to equalise, scoring two goals in 10 minutes, and then maybe we had another two chances to score to win the game. Unfortunately we didn’t take them.
"The second half was difficult because we looked a little bit tired and we didn’t create the opportunities to score. In the end, they scored the third goal and it was hard for us to come back. We did everything we could and I want to thank my team-mates."
According to the Armenian playmaker, there is no success without making mistakes: "Obviously we have to play and we have to try. If we try, we can do whatever we plan to do. If we don’t try, then we’re not going to play football. That’s why we had lots of mistakes, because we’re trying. I’m pretty sure that in the next games we’ll have better results and play better football.
"We won’t face Chelsea and Manchester City in the next games, so it doesn’t make a difference who we’re playing now. It’s a very good opportunity for us to play against them and see what level we are at, what mistakes we’re making and looking at the next step to improve and be better."
Top stories
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
First regional Tourist Information Center opens in Dilijan Next to the Center, located on Maksim Gorky Street 15/2, the Dilijan City Park has also been renovated and opened to public.
Iran, Armenia join forces to produce agricultural machinery An Iranian company has inked an MoU with Armenia’s business development fund to jointly manufacture agricultural machinery.
Chinese army won't deploy to Syria for Idlib offensive – envoy "Some media speculations that China is going to involve in the Syrian conflict emerged. That is a false picture of the Chinese policy," he said.
Smithsonian. Artisan master classes lure tourists to Armenia's countryside Tourists already include a mix of local Armenians and international travelers from select areas of Russia, China and Europe.