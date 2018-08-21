Azerbaijan blacklists German lawmaker ahead of Merkel’s visit
August 21, 2018 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has blacklisted and rejected to grant a visa to a member of the German Bundestag from the Christian Democratic Union Albert Weiler ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the region, TASS reported citing Bild newspaper.
Weiler is a member of the parliamentary group for cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus. He visited Nagorno Karabakh in 2014 and 2016.
The publication notes that the German Foreign Ministry contacted the Azerbaijani embassy on Monday, August 20 and tried to settle the visa situation for Weiler but to no avail.
The lawmaker himself reportedly said that he was “not indifferent to the fate of the region and would gladly act as one of the mediators.”
Merkel will visit Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan this week.
