Armenia says its partners should refrain from indulging arms race

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said at a meeting with Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry of Israel Alexander Ben-Zvi that Armenia’s partners should refrain from anything that leads to arms race in the region.

Meeting the senior Israeli diplomat in Yerevan, Mnatsakanyan briefed him on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Foreign Minister also recommended Armenia’s partners against taking measures that increase the danger of instability in the region.

The two stressed the importance of building an atmosphere of trust which would support the peace process.

As reported earlier, Ben-Zvi visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday, August 21.