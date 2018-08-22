Turkey will receive Russian S-400 missile in 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deliveries of the S-400 missile systems to Turkey will begin in 2019, announced Director General of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev in Kubinka, Moscow Region, on Tuesday, August 21, Al-Masdar News reports.

Speaking to the press at the ‘Army-2018’ International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, Mikheev also mentioned that Russia plans to switch to national currencies, including the rupee, yuan, dirham and rouble, in transactions with its defence industry partners.

“We have considered various ways of working amid sanctions and the inability to carry out transactions in US dollars. We have discussed it with our clients and partners,” he added.

The ‘Army 2018’ International Military-Technical Forum opened on Tuesday and will run until August 26.

It displays 26,000 exhibits of state-of-the-art Russian and international arms from over 1,200 businesses and arms manufacturers.