// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State claims terrorist attack in Paris

Islamic State claims terrorist attack in Paris
August 23, 2018 - 18:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) issued a statement via their official media wing on Thursday, August 23, claiming responsibility for the recent stabbing rampage in Paris, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local authorities in Paris, at least two women were killed and another wounded after a man armed with several knives attacked civilians in the French capital.

The alleged IS member reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) before going on rampage.

The attacker would later be shot dead by the French police after he entered into a residential neighborhood.

The victims were said to be the sister and the mother of the attacker.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: ISIS claims terrorist attack in Paris
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Mysterious bone decorations found on woman buried 4,500 years ago
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled in New York City
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia: Belgium Royal family visit Holy Etchmiadzin - source It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Hoodline: Fresno's top 5 spots for enjoying Armenian cuisine Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Armenian cuisine around Fresno, using both Yelp data and its own secret sauce.
Airline once linked to Azerbaijan’s ruling family got U.S. loan guarantees In late 2005, the U.S. government began contracting with Silk Way Airlines to transport ammo to U.S.-trained Afghan forces.
Remains of hybrid human girl discovered in Siberia A bone belonging to a very unusual teenage girl has once again shaken up our understanding of human history.