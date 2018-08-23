Islamic State claims terrorist attack in Paris

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) issued a statement via their official media wing on Thursday, August 23, claiming responsibility for the recent stabbing rampage in Paris, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local authorities in Paris, at least two women were killed and another wounded after a man armed with several knives attacked civilians in the French capital.

The alleged IS member reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) before going on rampage.

The attacker would later be shot dead by the French police after he entered into a residential neighborhood.

The victims were said to be the sister and the mother of the attacker.