Massive Syrian army convoy heads to Latakia for upcoming offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - A huge military convoy from one of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) elite divisions was filmed heading towards the northern countryside of the Latakia on Thursday, August 23, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military communique from Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division sent another large convoy to the front near the Turkish border this week.

The 4th Division sent their 39th and 41st brigades to the Latakia Governorate, with another large batch to come in the next few days, a source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar News on Thursday evening.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to begin their long-awaited offensive to retake all of the territories controlled by the jihadist rebels in northern latakia.