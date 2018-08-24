Merkel slams Russian military presence in Abkhazia, South Ossetia

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized the continued presence of Russian troops in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, local media report.

“What happens in Georgia is unfair. The Russian president knows my position regarding Georgia and about Ukraine too... Despite great effort, very little is being done to end this injustice forever. It should not become a daily reality…We should not tolerate such a situation,” Merkel said at a joint press-conference with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, on August 23.

She also noted that Germany supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and will do its best to help peacefully resolve the conflict.

“We are doing what we can to contribute to the regulation of the situation…Last year we celebrated 25 years of diplomatic ties between our countries…Georgia and Germany have a long-lasting relationship. Of course we support Georgia,” the Chancellor affirmed.

Merkel will arrive in Armenia on Friday and leave for Azerbaijan the next day.