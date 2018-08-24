Armenia could impose major fines under proposed smoke-free law
August 24, 2018 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia could impose fines of AMD 50,000 (apx. $103) for smoking and AMD 800,000 ($1656) for advertising tobacco products in public places, Deputy Health Minister Lena Nanushyan has revealed, according to Yerkir Media.
A person who holds a public office could be fined AMD 200,000 if they fail to take necessary measures if the law on cigarettes is violated in their territory.
According to Nanushyan, the anti-smoking bill is still under development.
She added that smoking in any public space will be banned altogether.
In January, a bill was unveiled which sought to impose major fines for smoking in public catering facilities, hotels, cars, medical, cultural, entertainment centers and other spaces prohibited by law.
A great number of social media users took to Facebook to express their discontent with the decision. Smokers in Armenia even gathered at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to protest the draft law back in winter.
Top stories
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
From bowls and from buckets, poured from windows onto unsuspecting passerby, water throwing on Vardavar is a holiday unique to Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian troops pictured with TOS-1 flame throwers near Idlib According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army is planning on using the flame thrower to reach underground bases.
The exclamation point in the Met's ‘Armenia!’ exhibit: Artnet The enhibition, which opens in September, will explore Armenian arts and culture during the Medieval period.
Study claims marijuana ages brain by three years Marijuana was found to ramp up brain aging by 2.8 years making it worse for the mind than bipolar disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Cher sends out 'SOS' from ABBA covers album (video) The “Believe” singer adds her trademark Auto-Tune flourishes to the mix -- taking the mid-tempo classic for a brisk dance break.